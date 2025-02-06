SSC Students Distributed Free Digital Content on Directions of MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development for the education sector in Mahabubnagar, SSC students at various schools in the town received free digital content study materials, following the directions of local Mahabubnagar MLA,Yennam Srinivas Reddy. The distribution took place at Daksha Higher Secondary School, Maa Akshara, Sri Pragya High School, and Hira Model School, wherein DCC General Secretary, Siraj Khadri, MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, and Library Organization Chairman Mallu Narasimha Reddy distributed the content to the students and asked them to prepare well for the upcoming board exams.

The free digital content includes 2D and 3D animation-based study materials, aimed at enhancing the learning experience for the students. The initiative, which began last year, is being funded by the MLA from his personal resources. According to Muda Chairman Lakshman Yadav and Library Organization Chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, Mahabubnagar is the only place where such valuable study materials are available to students.

On this occasion, the leaders emphasized that providing quality education is essential for students to succeed in a competitive world. They also highlighted the MLA's vision to develop Mahabubnagar into an educational hub, urging students to make the most of these resources and achieve excellent results in their upcoming SSC exams.

Along with DCC General Secretary Siraj Khadri, school principals, students, and their parents took part in the program.