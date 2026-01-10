St Francis College hosts global summit on antimicrobial resistance

Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, hosted a landmark international conference titled ‘Novel Therapeutics to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance: Advancing Collaboration, Innovation and Sustainability’ on Friday. The event marked the successful conclusion of a comprehensive study abroad programme organised in partnership with Case Western Reserve University, Ohio, USA.

The academic initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Microbiology, ran from 28 December 2025 to January 8, 2026. Designed to foster global research ties and cultural exchange, the programme was coordinated by P Roselin, Head of the Department of Microbiology, and Priyusha Pokala from Case Western Reserve University.

Inaugurating the summit, Principal Uma Joseph emphasised the critical need for international collaboration and research-driven strategies to address global health threats. The keynote address was delivered by Navin Pawaskar, Director of JIMS Hyderabad, who provided insights into recent breakthroughs in antimicrobial research.

Guest of Honour Joveeta Joseph, Head of Microbiology Services at the LVPEI Network, advocated for a “One Health” approach to effectively manage resistance. The conference featured technical sessions and paper presentations, concluding with the release of the official proceedings and a valedictory ceremony where certificates were distributed to the participants.