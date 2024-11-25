St. Joseph’s organises literary fest

Warangal: St Joseph’s High School, Kumarpally, Hanumakonda, organised the XVI Grand Literary Festival on Sunday. The two-day fest aimed to bring out hidden creative skills from the students. The programme was organised in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in which 855 students from 22 schools participated. Sr Sujatha, General Councillor CSA Education Commission said that they were organising essay writing, elocution, poetry, science fiction, quiz, spelling bee, live report, creative letter

writing, mock parliament, video documentary, Bible code breaker, and Bible Acrostic challenges. Rev. B Fathima, and CSA Correspondent Rev. K Mary Jeya were among others present.