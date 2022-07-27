State BJP delegation meets DGP Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday assured all necessary security to the third phase of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' of TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar from August 2-26. He responded following a State BJP leaders' delegation, led by BJP State vice-president Dr G Manohar Reddy, general secretaries G Premender Reddy and Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, presented a letter for permission for the yatra. In the letter, the State BJP said senior BJP leaders, both national and State, would participate in the yatra.

The delegation assured in its representation to abide by the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act and other government orders issued from time to time during the yatra. The party sought permission to use a drone camera to cover the yatra.

The programme schedule has been furnished to all police authorities concerned i.e., Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Warangal Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Nalgonda for necessary information and to take care of law and order arrangements under their jurisdiction, the letter said.

The delegation also sought permission to hold public meetings. It said the DGP assured to provide necessary security to the yatra.