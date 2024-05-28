State Electoral officer Vikas Raj helds a review meeting on counting.

Gadwal : State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that all arrangements should be made for the counting of the parliamentary elections on June 4. On Tuesday, Vikas Raj, along with other state-level officials, reviewed the arrangements for conducting election counting through a video conference with District Election Officers and Assistant Returning Officers. In this video conference meeting, the District Collector from the Integrated District Collectorate B.M. Santhosh participated along with Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan.





On this occasion, Chief Electoral Officer of the state Vikas Raj said that all arrangements should be completed for the counting of the parliamentary elections to be held on June 4 and necessary facilities should be provided at the counting centers to conduct the counting smoothly. He emphasized that strong security should be ensured at the counting center and only those with identity cards should be allowed to enter the counting centers. He also stated that the counting should be completed strictly according to the specified rounds in the counting hall for each assembly segment and after the completion of each round, the counting details of the respective tables should be entered online from time to time.





Postal ballot votes will begin at 8:00 am on June 4, after which the counting of the votes from the EVM machines should begin. Officials should work in coordination to complete the counting process on time by following the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission. Necessary arrangements should be made at the counting centers to ensure the counting can be conducted smoothly in a calm environment. Counting staff and agents are not allowed to take any electronic gadgets into the counting hall. A special media center will be set up at each counting center to announce the results. He said that a special media center should be set up at the center to announce the results and a senior district officer should be appointed as the in-charge of the media center to announce the results of each round. He also mentioned that after the announcement of the election results, the necessary vehicles should be prepared to move the EVM machines to the godown. RDO Ram Chander, Superintendent of Election Department Naresh, and others participated in this meeting.

