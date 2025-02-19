State Executive meeting today: BRS to plan plenary, strategise for local body polls

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao will take some crucial decisions in the State Executive meeting on Wednesday. The party is planning to organise its plenary in April on a grand scale. Decisions regarding a public meeting, a series of agitational programmes against the government, and preparedness for local body elections will be discussed during the meeting.

The BRS supremo will be visiting Telangana Bhavan after a long time since the Lok Sabha elections. The last meeting he attended at Telangana Bhavan was before the elections.

Since this is a key meeting where important decisions will be made after comprehensive discussions, party leaders have been instructed to attend without fail.

Attendees will include members of the state executive, district party presidents, sitting and former MPs, legislative council members, legislators, corporation chairpersons, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, DCCB and DCMS presidents, party constituency in-charges, and others. The meeting is scheduled for 1 PM.

According to sources, party leaders will also discuss year-long celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the party’s formation.

Discussions will include the 14-year-long Telangana movement and the 10 years of governance, during which the state excelled in various sectors.

A senior leader stated that Telangana has seen improvements in per capita income, power sector performance, free power implementation, loan waivers, Rythu Bandhu, and other welfare schemes.

BRS will enter its 25th year on April 27, and KCR is expected to announce year-long programmes to commemorate the party’s silver jubilee.

The party will also discuss its membership drive and plenary preparations. A decision will be made on whether to hold a public meeting during the plenary in April or in September, coinciding with the election of the state president. The party anticipates local body elections in the state around that time.

The primary discussion will focus on the Congress government’s alleged anti-people policies and failures. KCR has already hinted at his future plans, stating that he will deliver a strong political response.

A comprehensive discussion will be held on the activities to be undertaken by the BRS cadre in response to the government’s shortcomings. Earlier, BRS working president K T Rama Rao stated that the party leadership and workers would strategise on how to hold the government accountable for its promises and raise public awareness to protect their rights.