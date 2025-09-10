State govt will recruit 2,322 nurses this year: Health Minister Damodar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government would take up recruitment of 2,322 nurses posts this year and also provide German and Japanese language through English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) so that the doctors can place them in these two countries, said Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday.

He added that nursing was not just a profession, it was a sacred calling of compassion, courage, and unwavering commitment. Every nurse holds the power to heal not only with medicine, but with kindness, empathy, and presence. During the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, even family members could not stay beside their loved ones in hospitals. In those heartbreaking moments, it was our nurses who stood beside the patients not just as healthcare providers, but as family, as hope. While the world shut down, our nurses stood up. They risked their own lives to protect the lives of others. These are not ordinary acts — they are acts of bravery, humanity, and deep moral strength, said the Health Minister.

The Minister said that the Telangana State was consistently striving to enhance employment opportunities for its youth, particularly in the healthcare sector. “So far, over 17,000 posts are being filled and I’m happy to say that more than 9,000 of these are nursing positions. Alongside creating jobs within the state, we are also making efforts to train our Nurses to secure employment opportunities both across the country and abroad,” said Raja Narsimha.

The Health Minister further said that nurses from Telangana had a strong reputation for their skills, knowledge, and commitment to patient care. However, language barriers often restrict their global employment prospects, particularly in countries like Germany and Japan, where healthcare systems have a significant demand for trained nurses. Both Germany and Japan are facing acute shortages of nursing professionals due to ageing populations, creating a sustainable international placement opportunity for Indian nurses. To bridge the language gap and make nursing graduates from Telangana employable in these countries, it is essential to impart structured training in German and Japanese languages along with cultural orientation, the minister said.

The government had tie up with the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, being a premier institute for teaching foreign languages, has the expertise, infrastructure, and trained faculty to provide quality language training. Germany and Japan have signed agreements with India to recruit nurses and healthcare workers. The proposed MoU between Government of Telangana and EFLU is a strategic step to empower nursing students with global competencies through German and Japanese language training, enabling international placements and enhancing the State’s reputation as a hub for skilled healthcare professionals, he said.

As of now, there are a total of 1,76,000 registered nurses in Telangana State. More than 18,000 Nursing Officers were currently working in government hospitals. Last year, the government recruited 6,956 Nursing Officer posts in government hospitals, and 2,322 posts are scheduled to be filled this year (the recruitment process is in its final stage).