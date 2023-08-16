State has become ‘torch bearer’ of the country: KTR

Sircilla: Telangana is progressing as a leading State in all fields and the State has become the ‘torch bearer’ of the country, said IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday he said the trial run of Package-9 Malkapeta Reservoir, which is being undertaken as part of the Kaleswaram project, has been successful recently. Through this, 96, 150 acres of ayacut in Vemulawada and Sircilla constituencies will be irrigated.

CM KCR has decided to restart and complete the farmer loan waiver programme from August 3. The government will waive another Rs 19, 000 crores of loans in addition to the already waived loans. The government will complete the loan waiver process in the next 40 days, he said.

Steps are being taken to establish the largest Aquahub in Mid-Manair with an area of 366 acres to provide employment to 10, 000 people with a huge investment of Rs 2, 000 crores in Sri Rajarajeshwara reservoir. Through this, 5000 local people will get employment opportunities. Aquahub will be connected with the upcoming railway project in the district, Rama Rao said.

792 double bedroom houses in Ragudu, Shanti Nagar and Peddur will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon. In the first phase of the “Gruha Lakshmi” scheme, a financial assistance three lakh rupees to the poor to build houses on their own land will be given to 3000 houses per constituency this year.

With the name ‘Telangana Cheneta Maggam’, government will provide new frame looms to the weavers in place of the gunta looms. In Shantinagar a sewage treatment plant at a cost of Rs 61 crore on a 6 acre land to treat the waste coming from all over the town will be set up.

Urban Forest Park is ready to start in 50 hectares in Pothireddypalle Reserve Forest Block on the outskirts of Venkatapur at a cost of Rs 6 crore to provide a pleasant environment to the urban people near Sirisilla Municipality.

Along with regularisation of 345 VRAs, posting orders were issued to 59 Junior Panchayat Secretaries as Grade-4 Secretaries, allotting them to various departments. These employees will get the same wages and allowances as the government employees, Rama Rao said.