State hockey president’s golden gesture
Yadadri: The serene ambiance of the Yadadri shrine was abuzz with excitement as Telangana Hockey President, Bangaru Babu (Konda Vijay Kumar), made a noteworthy visit on Monday. What caught everyone’s eye were the gleaming gold ornaments adorning his neck, a spectacle that had devotees and visitors eagerly lining up for photos with the esteemed figure.
Bangaru Babu, known for his magnanimity, took this opportunity to shed light on the philanthropic endeavours of the Hope Foundation, which he founded in 2016. Remarkably, the foundation has been running solely on its own resources, without soliciting any donations. He credited the grace of Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy for the foundation’s sustained success.
“We have been able to accomplish a lot through the Hope Foundation, and with the divine blessings of Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, we are poised to expand our services even further in the coming days,” Bangaru Babu stated, his words resonating with commitment and hope.