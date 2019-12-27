State-level carrom tournament launched by Khammam Collector RV Karnan

Khammam: The State-level carrom tournament was launched by Collector RV Karnan here at the Jubliee Club in Khammam on Friday.

The tournament is being organised by the District Carrom Association.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the District Carrom Association Parameswara Rao informed the three-day event will see men, women and children fighting for the titles in seniors' and juniors' levels.

Association secretary P Srikanth and members attended the events on the first day.

