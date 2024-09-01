State Officials Urge Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains, Districts on High Alert

Gadwal: In light of the heavy rains across the state, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Chief Secretary to the State Government A. Shanti Kumari have advised all officials to remain vigilant.



On Sunday, they held a video conference with DGP Dr. Jitender and other senior officials, during which they reviewed the flood-affected areas with district collectors, police commissioners, and SPs. They inquired about the current situation in each district and the ongoing relief measures.

During the conference, District Collector B.M. Santhosh issued several instructions to the concerned district officials. He emphasized the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days and advised taking preemptive measures to avoid any loss of life or untoward incidents. He instructed that all necessary resources be kept ready for immediate relief operations and urged officials to stay on the ground, continuously monitoring the situation. He emphasized the need for round-the-clock vigilance until the heavy rains subside.

The Collector also ordered strict surveillance to prevent people from venturing near ponds, lakes, and reservoirs for fishing or swimming. He stressed the importance of coordination among all departments to handle any situation that might arise due to the rains effectively. He advised that all officials remain on duty without taking any leave and to be fully alert during this period. Furthermore, the Collector directed that traffic on roads submerged by low-level bridges and causeways should be restricted, with alternative routes provided.

He emphasized the need for preemptive measures to prevent breaches of ponds, tanks, and streams. Special attention should be given to ensuring the supply of drinking water and monitoring it to prevent contamination. He called for effective collaboration among all departments to manage the current situation efficiently. Special safety measures should be implemented in low-lying areas, culverts, and near water bodies. He also stressed the importance of maintaining an uninterrupted power supply and ensuring that the public faces no difficulties due to the rains.

District Collector B.M. Santhosh, District SP Srinivasulu, and Administrative Officer Veerabhadrappa from the Collector’s Office, along with other officials, participated in this video conference.