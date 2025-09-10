State sees sharp spike in power consumption

Hyderabad: With the growing domestic and industrial power demand and consumption in the state, agricultural power usage during this Kharif season has also surged significantly. In this backdrop, Musharaf Faruqui, Chairman & Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), instructed rural district power officials to remain vigilant and ensure uninterrupted power supply without any issues.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, water availability has increased, leading to a significant rise in Kharif cultivation across the State. Compared to the same season last year, power consumption has increased by over 50 per cent. In the Southern Discom region, power consumption in several districts has nearly doubled.

Notably, in the combined Nalgonda district, power consumption on September 1 last year was 13.6 million units, while this year, on the same day, it surged to 33.82 million units, registering a remarkable 148% increase.