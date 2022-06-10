Stick to safety norms or face stern action says Commissioner Sweta Mohanty

Hyderabad : Commissioner of Food Safety, Sweta Mohanty on Thursday warned all the manufacturers of dairy and milk products to follow the food safety norms and face action if they resort to adulteration.

The commissioner reviewed the status of implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 201, performance of the Food Safety Department in Telangana with the Director, IPM, TS, Food Safety officers to avoid sale of adulteration in food. Sweta along with other officers conducted a meeting with the representatives of manufacturing units of milk and dairy products of Telangana.

The aim of the meeting is to provide safe milk products by the manufacturing units to the citizens. "Milk is the basic food item for human consumption which should not be adulterated with any non permitted substances and expired additives. To maintain the prescribed standards and good sanitary and hygiene practices as laid down in the FSS Act, 2006 DOs and Don'ts have been explained in specific to the representatives," said the Commissioner.

"If there is any adulteration reported on milk products severe action will be taken including suspension of licenses and discontinuation of business activities duly initiating penal action up to one year imprisonment and fine of Rs 1 lakh," added Sweta.