Stop playing fooling farmers, Congress tells TRS, BJP

Nizamabad: Targeting both State and Central governments, the Congress on Saturday slammed TRS and BJP to stop playing dramas over the purchase of paddy from the farmers. The farmers along with Congress on Saturday staged a dharna at Salura national highway road in Bodhan, speaking on the occasion, Congress leader Alle Ramesh accused both the governments at the State and the Centre of fooling people and playing blame game over the purchase of paddy from the farmers.

During the protest the farmers and Congress demanded the State government to revert its decision to hiking power prices. They also demanded the Central government to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and gas prices. Alle Ramesh demanded both the governments to give a clarification on the purchase of paddy.

The traffic came to a standstill due to the protest on the national highway. Police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd to clear the traffic. Congress leaders Gangashankar, Gousoddin, Kaleem, Mandarna Ravi, Youth leaders Ravinder Reddy and farmers who participated took part in the protest.

It is to mention here that Congress has been pointing out the failures of both TRS in State and the BJP at the Centre by holding rallies and protests in a few parts of the State. Congress leaving no stone unturned to expose the failures of the governments.