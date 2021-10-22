Stop State from turning into Udta Telangana

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

It's high time to focus on drug menace before the State turns into a hub for drug traffickers a la portrayed in the Udta Punjab movie. The proportion of drug issues came to the fore a few years ago when the Tollywood star's connection with the drug racket was exposed creating ripples in the capital, Hyderabad.

Although the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is in action to find the roots, the case continues to drag on. Fortunately, we haven't seen the menace spread in the erstwhile Warangal district. But it's very much possible that the menace may raise its head at any time.

Dr Sangala Ephraim Raju, PRO, SDLCE, KU, Warangal

At last the Telangana government woke up regarding ganja cultivation and consumption. Its an open secret that some farmers in remote areas in some districts are cultivating ganja and there are rumors that a few politicians and police personnel personnel were involved with ganja and drug smugglers.

Youth are getting addicted to ganja, which is freely available. Its not the responsibility of the government and police alone to control ganja and drugs consumption but society also should be a part of it. Parents and family members should keep an eye on their children and stop them from getting addicted to ganja, drugs and gutka etc.

Those politicians, who are behind farmers cultivating ganja, should be identified and suspended from the party if proved. Police personnel involved with ganja and drug smugglers also should be punished severely. This is a team work to eliminate ganja from society.

Dr Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

Before it takes a massive proportion, the government needs to weed out the drug menace with iron hands. The government will have to keep an eye on all educational institutions.

However, the onus is on parents to watch their wards carefully. They should understand that if once habituated to drugs, it's difficult to overcome the problem. The drug menace can be dealt with constant surveillance in remote parts of the State to stop the cultivation of ganja .

Valluri Venumadhav, Private employee, Warangal

I do agree that Telangana is becoming Udta Telangana after the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to stop drug menace in the State. Many youths are getting addicted to drugs and spoiling their golden career.

There should be stringent vigilance on professional colleges. I welcome the decision of CM KCR to deploy special surveillance at all educational institutions to prevent supply of drugs like ganja, heroin.

I appeal to the government to keep vigilance on street children and rag pickers as drug mafia uses them to supply drugs. This is a good move of the government to safeguard the career of lakhs of youth.

S Siddaiah, Secretary, Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction, Nizamabad

The State government's decision to crack down narcotics and not to turn the State as Udta Telangana is laudable. Mostly youth are becoming slaves to drugs and ruining their lives.

The nervous system of the addicts will be damaged and body will not cooperate as they wanted. Drug mafia is targeting youth to get more income. The government should amend some laws on narcotics and there should be a special wing in police department to stop drug menace.

Dr Chennadi Amith Kumar, Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Karimnagar



