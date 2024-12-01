Strengthen BJP at booth level, Kishan exhorts party cadre

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Telangana BJP leaders of the Centre’s commitment to the welfare and development of the State.

He encouraged them to work diligently, emphasising that the BJP has a promising future in the State.

During a one-day State level workshop on party organisation elections held in Hyderabad on Saturday, Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy urged party leaders to prepare thoroughly for strengthening the party from the polling booth to the State level. He advised leaders to gather data on the promises made by the Congress party in their respective districts and assembly segments to prepare a charge sheet.

Kishan Reddy stated that the BJP plans to initiate people’s movements in the coming days to address the failures of the Congress party in fulfilling its electoral promises. He warned that the Congress will meet the same fate as BRS did for following the same policies of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who had established a family rule marked by corruption and an autocratic regime. He noted that the people had voted for Congress to free the state from KCR’s rule, but now, Congress is also plagued by corruption and dictatorial practices. He pointed out that farmers, women, students, the unemployed, and all sectors have been let down by the ruling Congress.

Against this backdrop, the BJP has decided to launch people’s movements to address the unfulfilled electoral promises of Congress, as well as various other issues affecting different groups within the state. Kishan Reddy exhorted party members to actively participate in the organisational elections to reinforce the party at the booth level, which is crucial for success in the upcoming local body elections.

He recalled how the BRS lost support in the last parliamentary elections and, expressed that the people of Telangana are now looking to the BJP as a viable alternative. He urged party ranks to align their efforts in this direction.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna called upon party leaders to engage actively in the membership drive until December 10. She encouraged leaders at all levels to embody the spirit of the party’s victory in Maharashtra and to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots level in preparation for the upcoming local body elections.