Strict action against encroachers in Kamareddy: Collector Sarath

Kamareddy: District Collector Sarath directed the enforcement teams to take legal action against persons constructing commercial buildings by taking permission for habitation.

He reviewed the inspection reports of four TS B Pass Enforcement teams operating in Kamareddy, Banswada and Ellareddy municipalities at a district level task force committee meeting held at his office on Thursday. The Collector said the committee had come to the notice of people who had applied for permission in the towns, taking permission through self-certification and carrying out illegal structures in violation of it.

The Collector said fines should be imposed under the new municipality law. The Collector warned that strict action should be taken against those who occupied municipal, R&B roads and constructed buildings.

Later, the Collector directed the authorities to submit the necessary proposals on Friday to provide basic facilities to the Dalits and tribal habitations. Villages and municipalities were asked to make proposals for the construction of drinking water, sewers and cement roads. He also wants to invent electricity facilities at Sakit colony. The Collector directed the authorities to prepare booklets at the mandal and district level.

Additional Collector of District Local Bodies Venkatesh Dhotre, District Additional Collector in charge D Venkata Madhavarao, DPO Sunanda, CEO Saya Gowd, SC Corporation Officer Dayananda Rao, SW Welfare Officer Rajita, District Tribal Welfare Officer Ambaji, Mission Bhagiratha EE Lakshminarayana, Transco Superintending Engineer Shesha Rao, Panchayati Raj, Roads and Buildings Department engineers and officials were present.