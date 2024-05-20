  • Menu
Strict action will be taken if adulterated food items are sold

Food safety officials conducted inspections at Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool : Food safety officials conducted inspections at Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Inspection of grocery shops, supermarkets, hotels in the district center was carried out. Later, traders selling mangoes were checked. Later, Food Inspector Manoj warned that strict action should be taken against those who sell food with chemical ingredients.

Samples of ingredients prepared with chemicals were collected from grocery shops in many hotels and sent to the lab. Penalties have been imposed on those who sell materials made with chemicals of poor quality.

X