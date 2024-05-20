Live
- Achievement of Congress in last one year is 'big zero': Karnataka BJP President
- Strict action will be taken if adulterated food items are sold
- 6 sheep and 2 goats were killed by lightning.
- Indian mixed relay team breaks national record, wins gold in Asian Relays
- IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma incident: Broadcaster says committed to protecting players’ privacy
- Congress jailed me 20 times, says its ally Akhil Gogoi in Assam
- Taking wickets is key to stopping batters from big totals in T20s, says Harbhajan Singh
- Cyber DSP Giri Kumar reassured cyber victims
- At 59 per cent, Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency records highest-ever turnout: EC
- Odisha records 60.87 pc voter turnout
Just In
Strict action will be taken if adulterated food items are sold
Highlights
Food safety officials conducted inspections at Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool : Food safety officials conducted inspections at Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Inspection of grocery shops, supermarkets, hotels in the district center was carried out. Later, traders selling mangoes were checked. Later, Food Inspector Manoj warned that strict action should be taken against those who sell food with chemical ingredients.
Samples of ingredients prepared with chemicals were collected from grocery shops in many hotels and sent to the lab. Penalties have been imposed on those who sell materials made with chemicals of poor quality.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS