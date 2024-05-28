Strong arrangements for conducting counting- Collector Uday Kumar

Nagarkurnool : State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj reviewed the Lok Sabha election counting through video conference with district election officials. State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and other Chief Electoral Officers from Hyderabad on Tuesday in a video meeting with District Election Officers on the counting arrangements for the general elections to be held in the Lok Sabha.

Election Returning Officer, Collector Uday Kumar, Additional Collector, Kumar Deepak, Sitarama Rao, District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Nodal Officers from Integrated District Collectorate participated in the video conference. Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha Election Returning Officer, Collector Uday Kumar briefed State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj about the steps taken for counting.

The Returning Officer and Collector said that the counting of votes on June 4 is being conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission. According to Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha Constituency Assembly segment wise EVM machines of Nagar Kurnool, Kalwakurthy, Achampeta, Kollapur, wanaparthi, Alampur, Gadwal assembly segments were sealed in the strong room in the presence of many candidates in the Nellikonda agricultural market yard, he said. He said that the training of the counting staff has been completed and the counting will be conducted in a transparent manner in front of CCTV cameras and central security forces.