Student ends life at Bhainsa college in Nirmal

Nirmal: In a tragic incident, an intermediate second-year student committed suicide at Telangana Minorities residential college, Boys in Bhainsa, Nirmal district. According to the sources, the deceased identified as Muhamad Farhan reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the residential college.

After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and found a suicide note on the spot. The police sent the body to the hospital for a post-mortem. Police said that it is mentioned in the suicide note that three students harassed Farhan. It is said that the parents alleged that the principal failed to take action even after Farhan filed a complaint. The incident triggered panic among the students and their parents. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.