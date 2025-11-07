Live
Students educated on responsible mobile usage
A grand inauguration of the “Scroll Control – Mobile Awareness Program” was held at Bhagavathi Arvintree Schools in the city on Thursday. The main objective of this initiative was to create awareness among students about responsible mobile usage and to promote disciplined digital behavior.
Chairperson B Ramana Rao and Academic Director Prathap who inaugurated the programme, said, “Technology is a tool for progress, but we must learn to use it with control rather than becoming its slaves.” They added that through the Scroll Control programme, students should be inspired to practice time management, self-discipline, and value-based learning.
Teachers, students, and parents participated in the event with great enthusiasm.
