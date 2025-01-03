Students exhorted to cultivate morality

Kothagudem: When we change, our family changes, and thus society changes, said Dr Pratyusha Subbarao, a renowned psychologist, personality development expert, and organiser of ‘STEP’.

He participated as the chief guest and spoke at the Get Together organized by Students-Teachers-Educators-Parents (STEP) at Prakriti Ashram on Wednesday night.

He appealed to everyone to cultivate morality, concentration, and acquire knowledge.

He said that many disorders have taken place in society at present.

He revealed that the reason for this is lack of concentration and lack of proper knowledge in the work being done.

He said that as fast as evil spreads, good deeds also spread in the society, and it is the responsibility of parents, teachers and intellectuals to produce good students for it. STEP is the principal of both states.