Live
- Sankranthi ki Vastunam Trailer to Launch on January 6 in Nizamabad
- Telangana plans green hydrogen manufacturing hubs
- Jaipal Singh Munda: Pioneer of India's Olympic gold in hockey and champion of tribal rights
- Telegram Introduces Third-Party Verification to Combat Scams
- CM Chandrababu assures to address Rajahmundry paper mill workers concerns
- Punjab becomes first team to score two consecutive 400-plus totals in single Vijay Hazare Trophy
- BJP using Savarkar’s name to stoke controversy, rally votes ahead of Delhi polls: Pramod Tiwari
- Madha Gaja Raja Release Date Announced: After 13 Years, Vishal's Movie Hits Theatres for Pongal
- Adani Ports’ cargo volume grows 8 pc in December
- SC issues notice on CBI plea against Ram Rahim’s acquittal in 2002 murder case
Just In
Students exhorted to cultivate morality
When we change, our family changes, and thus society changes, said Dr Pratyusha Subbarao, a renowned psychologist, personality development expert, and organiser of ‘STEP’.
Kothagudem: When we change, our family changes, and thus society changes, said Dr Pratyusha Subbarao, a renowned psychologist, personality development expert, and organiser of ‘STEP’.
He participated as the chief guest and spoke at the Get Together organized by Students-Teachers-Educators-Parents (STEP) at Prakriti Ashram on Wednesday night.
He appealed to everyone to cultivate morality, concentration, and acquire knowledge.
He said that many disorders have taken place in society at present.
He revealed that the reason for this is lack of concentration and lack of proper knowledge in the work being done.
He said that as fast as evil spreads, good deeds also spread in the society, and it is the responsibility of parents, teachers and intellectuals to produce good students for it. STEP is the principal of both states.