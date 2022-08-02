Students should grow up with perseverance: Edn Minister

Rangareddy: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has called upon students to move forward with discipline which is crucial in the life for them. Education Minister inaugurated the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Girls Junior College at Moinabad Mandal of Chevella Constituency. MLC Vanidevi, ZP Chairperson Anita Reddy and MLA Kale Yadaiah were also present.

On this occasion, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that Chief Minister KCR is working hard to ensure that students of Telangana excel wherever they go in the world, and called upon the students to study well and pave golden paths for the future. The students should be inspired and study with a goal, inter-education is a key turning point in life, and right paths should be taken.

The minister said that like parents, teachers are also yearning for your future. She said that as a part of KG to PG free education, massive changes are being made in the education system step by step. The Gurukuls are being established like nowhere else in the country and the government is spending up to one and a half lakh on each student. She said that the country's eyes are on Telangana and your future depends on the future of the state and that is why the government considers this as an investment and not an expense.

It was revealed that we have made a lot of progress in education in 8 years by providing better facilities than before. She also said that in addition to the more than 400 existing junior colleges, the chief minister has the honor of setting up junior colleges on a large scale. TRS senior leaders, activists and others were also present.