Students told to aim for higher goals

Students told to aim for higher goals
Highlights

Wanaparthy: “Students should set high goals for their future and move forward with determination,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravula Giridhar.

On Monday, the SP congratulated students who achieved top marks in the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations at the Wanaparthy District Police Office by presenting them with shawls.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP advised children to set high aspirations from a young age and strive with all their might to achieve them. He expressed his hope that students will develop good values and secure a respectable position in life.

Following this, the SP felicitated Sai Sharanya, Sri Charan, Bhargavi, and Amulyashree — the top scorers in Intermediate and Class 10 — with shawls.

