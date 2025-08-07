Stung by denial of berth, Rajgopal Reddy holds secret parleys with DKS

Hyderabad: Even as the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues remained in Delhi as part of ‘Chalo Delhi’ campaign, the meeting between Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar and MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has sparked significant political interest back in the State. The meeting comes amidst latter’s expressions of discontent with the Congress leadership and the CM A Revanth Reddy for their failure to give him cabinet berth. In the wake of the development, Shivakumar is also likely to meet with CM Revanth Reddy soon.

The Munugode MLA and younger brother of R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Shivakumar in a private hotel on Wednesday. This meeting is being viewed as significant in light of Rajagopal Reddy’s discontent within the party and the potential for internal discussions or even damage control efforts within the Congress in Telangana.

During the meeting, the MLA reportedly reminded Shivakumar about a past promise of a position in the State cabinet, which he reiterated was a key reason for his return to the Congress party. He urged the Karnataka’s Deputy CM to convey this issue to the party high command, expressing frustration over being overlooked for a cabinet berth despite earlier assurances.

In recent days, Rajagopal Reddy, known for his outspoken stance, has upped his ante and has repeatedly criticised Revanth Reddy. He expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that even leaders who joined the party after him were given ministerial posts, while he was ignored. He even went as far as hinting at resignation from his MLA position, accusing the Congress high command of neglect.

As the issue has raised considerable concerns within the party, the PCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) also decided to invite the MLA for deliberations and to resolve the matter. Responding to the comments by Rajgopal Reddy, the chairman of DAC Mallu Ravi said that it was not appropriate for MLA to speak openly about the internal affairs of the party and expressed optimism that the party high command will resolve such issues. He said that he will meet Rajgopal Reddy and try to resolve the issue positively.

Earlier during the day, as part of continuing his rant, the MLA has asked the CM as to what action the State government initiated against AP-based contractors involved in Kaleshwaram. Launching a direct attack, the MLA accused CM of delaying action under the guise of investigations and commissions.