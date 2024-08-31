Sudhakar Goud 's concern over the Neglected Tandrapadu Road Condition.

Gadwal: The Tandrapadu road, which has become a major route for hundreds of tractors and dozens of tippers transporting sand daily from the CD wada sand reach, is now in a deplorable condition. Due to the constant movement of these heavy vehicles, gravel has loosened, and the recent rains have worsened the situation, creating numerous potholes. Unfortunately, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department officials have been neglecting this crucial road, causing significant inconvenience to the public and vehicle users.

Numerous incidents have occurred where vehicle drivers have met with accidents, resulting in broken limbs and severe injuries due to the poor road conditions. Tragically, there have even been fatal accidents on this very road in the past. Despite these serious incidents, R&B officials remain indifferent, much like Emperor Nero playing the fiddle while Rome burned, showing no concern for the road's maintenance.

Repeated appeals to the officials, including pleas through elected representatives, have yielded no results. Frustrated by the lack of action, TDP leader Sudhakar Goud has taken it upon himself to repair the road. For the past four or five years, whenever the road has developed potholes, Sudhakar Goud, with sheer determination, has personally undertaken the task of filling them, sometimes even with the help of a few young villagers who were inspired by his dedication.

It is unfortunate that despite the ongoing efforts by concerned villagers, the R&B officials and public representatives continue to ignore the situation. The villagers have had numerous altercations with the sand tractor drivers who transport sand from the Tungabhadra river around the clock. These confrontations have not led to any improvement in the road conditions.

The villagers are now urgently appealing to the R&B department officials to respond immediately and repair the Tandrapadu road before more accidents and tragedies occur.