Summons won’t cow me down: CM Revanth

Hyderabad/Bengaluru: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that he would not be cowed down by the threats from the Union government. Responding to the notices served on him by the Delhi police regarding the circulation of a “fake video” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that “Amit Shah is sending notices to the opposition leaders who are fighting against the BJP’s autocratic rule at the Centre.” Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka, Revanth Reddy said that he received notices for questioning the BJP on reservation issues on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was abusing the central probing agencies and police wings to weaken the opposition in every non-BJP ruled state. “Now, he was also targeted by the Modi government and received summons from Delhi Police which was under direct control of the Union Home Ministry,” he said.



Continuing tirade against the BJP, Revanth Reddy said that BJP was aiming to win 400 plus seats only to abolish the entire reservation system in the country. He warned the SCs, STs and BCs would be deprived of their constitutional right of availing reservation for education and jobs if the BJP is voted to power at the Centre again.

The Chief Minister also fired a salvo at Modi for not extending financial support to Karnataka when the state faced natural calamities.

He called upon people to give a big mandate to Congress and save Karnataka from the injustice that was meted out by BJP during the crisis time, he added.