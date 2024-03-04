Sun scorching Telugu States from March 1

Hyderabad: The intensity of the sun has increased in the Telugu States. At the beginning ofthe ongoing month, the sun is burning. The intensity of the mercury levels has increased in Vijayawada. For the past one week, the temperatures have gone in the city. Five days ago, the day temperature was recordedas 33.6 degrees Celsius. At present, the residents of the city are struggling as the sun temperature hasexceeded 35 degrees celsius for the past couple of days. The officials of the weather department said the temperatures will increase further in the coming days. Vijayawada recorded a temperature of 37 degreesCelsius on Sunday.

In Telangana State, Siddipet, Mulugu and Wanaparthy districts recorded the highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, night temperatures are also above normal level. The Met department hasindicated that the intensity of the heat wave is likely to continue from Sunday to Thursday. Experts sayrecord temperatures are expected to be recorded this summer.

The sun is burning in Anantapur district due to the impact of the summer season. Rayalaseema regionhas the highest temperatures. According to the Met officials, temperatures are likely to rise for the next fivedays. Health department say that adequate precautions should be taken to get relief from the soaringtemperatures. In the Telugu States, the sun is gradually getting darker.