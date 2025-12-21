“Sundays on Cycle” Rally Organized in Gadwal to Promote Fitness and Eco-Friendly Living

Gadwal: As per the directions of Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector Sri B. M. Santosh, IAS, the “Sundays on Cycle” rally was successfully organized in Gadwal town, the district headquarters, on Sunday.

The rally was formally flagged off from the District Collectorate by Assistant Officer (AO) Sri Bhupal Reddy and District Youth Sports Officer (FAC) Sri M. Krishnayya. The initiative aimed at promoting physical fitness, environmental protection, and the importance of adopting eco-friendly modes of transport among the public, especially students and youth.

Several dignitaries and sports officials participated in the event, including SGF Secretary Dr. T. Srinivasulu, Stadium Assistant Officer Basheer Ahmed (PD), Telangana State Taekwondo General Secretary Srihari along with his disciples, Senior Football Coach Vijay Kumar, Sri Narsimha Raju (PD), and Rajinikanth (PD). Members of various sports associations, sports enthusiasts, and athletes also took part in large numbers.

The rally covered a distance of approximately 5 kilometers, passing through important routes of Gadwal town. Around 200 students enthusiastically participated in the cycling rally, reflecting strong public support for health-oriented and environmentally responsible initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, officials highlighted the importance of regular physical activity and encouraged citizens to make cycling a part of their daily routine for better health and a cleaner environment.

The event concluded successfully with active participation from students, sportspersons, and officials, marking another positive step toward community fitness and sustainable living in Jogulamba Gadwal district.