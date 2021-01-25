Supreme Court bench sought in South India

Hyderabad: South India States Bar Council chairpersons on Sunday demanded that a bench of the Supreme Court be set up in South India to enable people from this part of the country to access justice.

A webinar conducted by Telangana Bar council member B Konda Reddy was attended by the chairmen of TN Bar Council Amal Raj from Tamil Nadu, Ghanta Rama Rao from AP bar council, A Narasimha Reddy from Telangana Bar Council, Jayachandran from Kerala bar Council, and Karnataka Bar council chairman Srinivas babu.

It was unanimously resolved to request all the State Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils to pass resolutions and send them to the centre seeking a bench of the Apex court in South India. It was also decided that the committee of bar councils would seek an appointment with President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Justice of India and all judges of the Supreme Court to put forward the aspiration of the people of south India. "Article 130 of the Constitution clearly says that Supreme Court can sit any place in India and this decision can be taken by the Chief Justice of India with the consent of the President of India," the council chairmen felt.