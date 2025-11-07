Supreme Court Committee reviews Chevella accident

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety Chairman, Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, and member Sanjay Bandopadhyay visited Hyderabad on Thursday and conducted a review meeting with officials from concerned departments regarding the Chevella road accident.

During the meeting, they inquired in detail about the causes of the accident that occurred near Chevella. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty explained the reasons that led to the accident before the Committee.

The Committee directed officials to re-inspect the fitness of RTC buses, and along with them, to check other buses and commercial vehicles, and seize all vehicles found without valid fitness certificates. The Transport Department was instructed to ensure that every vehicle has valid insurance, permit, and fitness certificate.

The NHAI officials were directed to expedite the ongoing national highway widening works and complete them at the earliest. The Mining and Transport Department officials were instructed to ensure that vehicles do not carry loads beyond the permitted limits from mining quarries.

The Committee also suggested that the State Government establish a dedicated Road Safety Fund.

Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat, Transport Commissioner Ilambarithi, Mining Director Bhavesh Mishra, Joint Transport Commissioners Chandra Shekhar Goud and Shiva Lingayya, RTC officials, NHAI officials, and other senior officers were present.