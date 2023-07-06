Supreme court collegium recommends new Chief Justices to AP, Telangana High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of two Chief Justices for the High Courts of Telugu States. Justice Alok Aradhe has been recommended for Telangana State, while Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur has been recommended for Andhra Pradesh.



Justice Alok Arad, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has been serving as a High Court judge in that state since his appointment in 2009. However, since 2018, he has been serving as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court.

On the other hand, Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur hails from Jammu and Kashmir. He served as a judge of the High Court in that state in 2013. From June 2022, he has been serving as a judge of the Bombay High Court. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court collegium recommended him as a judge of the Manipur High Court, but the recommendation was cancelled as it was pending with the central government. Recently, his name has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.