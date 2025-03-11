Survey on public issues till March 20: CPM

Khammam: “A house-to-house survey on public issues will be conducted from March 10 to 20 and protests will be held in the respective mandal and municipal centers from March 20 to 30,” said CPM District Secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao.

He was speaking at a press conference organised at the CPM office in Khammam on Monday. He said that even though it has been a year and a half since the Congress government was formed, the promises made have not been implemented so far. Rao demanded that funds be allocated in the upcoming budget for the implementation of the six guarantees.

He said that CPM workers will go door to door to find out the problems of the people for the implementation of the guarantees.