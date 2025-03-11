Live
- AP assembly session: Nara Lokesh announces plans for 125 special needs schools in the state
- Man Arrested with Fake Indian Passport at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
Just In
Survey on public issues till March 20: CPM
Highlights
Major protests in mandal and municipal centres from till March end
Khammam: “A house-to-house survey on public issues will be conducted from March 10 to 20 and protests will be held in the respective mandal and municipal centers from March 20 to 30,” said CPM District Secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao.
He was speaking at a press conference organised at the CPM office in Khammam on Monday. He said that even though it has been a year and a half since the Congress government was formed, the promises made have not been implemented so far. Rao demanded that funds be allocated in the upcoming budget for the implementation of the six guarantees.
He said that CPM workers will go door to door to find out the problems of the people for the implementation of the guarantees.
Next Story