Suryapet: 1 killed, 10 hurt in road mishap

Suryapet: In an unfortunate mishap, a man was killed and ten others were severely injured after a trolley auto rickshaw in which they were travelling, was hit by a lorry. The accident took place on Lingagiri road in Huzurnagar in the early hours of Saturday.

The condition of another four persons among the injured agricultural labor was said to be serious. The auto rickshaw rammed into a road side kirana shop after hit by the lorry. Those present in the shop managed to jump out as the auto came crashing.

The injured were rushed to area hospital of Huzurnagar for treatment. The dead body was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.