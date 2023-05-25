Suryapet: All parties demand arrest of MLA Gadari Kishore

Tirumalagiri ( Suryapet): The police foiled a protest organised by all parties at Tirumalagiri mandal center against Tungathurthi MLA Gadari Kishore’s comments against Madiga and demand that a case be registered against those who assaulted lawyer Yugandhar.

The Congress party, BJP, YSRTP, BSP, DSP, TJS, CPI, CPM, New Democracy and MRPS organised the protest rallies, however, police stopped them and arrested the protestors everywhere and shifted them to the police stations.

Congress spokesperson Adnaki Dayakar who was coming in an RTC bus to attend the all-party protest programme, was arrested and shifted to the Arvapalli police station.

YSR TP president Sharmila’s pre-arrest was done in Hyderabad. BJP leader Kadiam Ramachandraiah was arrested in Tungaturthi itself. The leaders and workers of various parties who reached Tirumalagiri bypassing the earlier arrests and detentions were detained by the local police and taken to the police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders alleged that Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore has become an unconstitutional force in the constituency. They said that the people will be taught a proper lesson in the upcoming elections for anarchy. Leaders of various parties including YSRTP leader Epuri Somanna, former Congress MLA Gudipati Narasiah, DCC president Cheviti Venkanna, leaders Gnaneshwar and Nagarigari Preetham participated in the protest programme.