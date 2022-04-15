Suryapet: Ambedkar lauded for uplift of downtrodden

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that the country is intact and progressing steadily due to the vision of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He said that reservations are being implemented in the country due to measures taken by the architect of constitution and Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

On the occasion of Ambedkar's Jayanti on Thursday, the minister garlanded Ambedkar statue and paid rich tributes at a programme held in Suryapet. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Dalits, tribals and backward classes were getting good opportunities only because of the reservations made by Ambedkar. Reddy urged the people to beware of those who want to divide the society in the name of caste and religion against the ideology of Ambedkar.

Earlier, the minister presented cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the students who won the essay-writing competition organised to mark Ambedkar's Jayanti celebrations. An incentive of Rs 2.5 lakh each was also plaid to nine couples for their inter-caste marriages.

Accompanied by government whip Gongidi Sunitha and ZP chairman A Sandeep Reddy, Jagadish Reddy unveiled the Ambedkar statue in Aler municipal limits on the day.