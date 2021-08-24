  • Menu
Suryapet: Chinna Jeeyar all praise for CM KCR

Suryapet: Chinna Jeeyar all praise for CM KCR
Chinna Jeeyar Conducts bhumi puja for Lord Venkateswara temple

Conducts bhumi puja for Lord Venkateswara temple

Suryapet: Sri Treedandi Chinna Jeeyar Swawy has described Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as trend-setter in the spiritual field in the state. He cited revival of Yadadri temple as an example of CM's commitment to restoration of temples in the State.

On Monday, the Swami took part in the bhoomi puja of revival works of famous Venkateshwara temple in Suryapet. He said spirituality is part and parcel of society's development and noted that Telangana state had been developing rapidly as it included spirituality in development activities.

Devotional attitude is crucial for the development of society in all aspects. Environment protection is also possible through yagnas and homas, he explained on the occasion.

Jeeyar Swami appreciated minister Jagadish Reddy for following in the footsteps of the CM and taking an initiative for the revival of Sri Venkateshwara temple at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy and devotees in large numbers participated in the programme.

