Suryapet: Congress mocks BJP, TRS over paddy procurement

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday visited several PACS and IKP paddy procurement centres in Suryapet district and interacted with farmers present there.

Addressing the farmers, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that both BJP at the Centre led by Prime minister Narendra Modi and the TRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at State had miserably failed in the timely procurement of paddy.

He also alleged that BJP and TRS parties have been playing political dramas whereas the paddy farmers in the state have been left to the mercy of the rice millers.

Due to the delay in Kharif paddy procurement and unseasonal rains in many parts of the state, the paddy was drenched and now the IKP centres / PACS centres / rice millers were refusing to buy the paddy due to more moisture content, he added.

Rice millers were illegally deducting 3 or 4 kgs on the basis of waste / moisture content, he alleged.

The MP questioned as to why KCR is talking of rabi crop when the task at hand is to immediately procure Kharif paddy?

He said that it appears that KCR is colluding with rice millers to benefit them and cause a loss to the paddy farmers.

Congress party will fight for the paddy farmers till every grain is procured at MSP of Rs. 1,960 per quintal and also demands that no restrictions should be imposed on paddy cultivation in Rabi crop, The MP demanded that CM KCR have to pay compensation of Rs. 25,000 per acre.