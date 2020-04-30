Suryapet: Coronavirus infection rate slowed down, observes Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy

Suryapet: District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy asked the people stated not to worry as the impact of coronavirus was reduced in the district for the last few days. Along with RDO Mohan Rao, he visited containment areas in Anantharam village in Suryapet district on Wednesday.



Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said all the 43 positive cases of primary contacts of Anantharam village were tested and were kept under home quarantine after their results are negative. Health department is monitoring their health status regularly. He asked the people not to come out of their houses as it is the only way to protect ourselves from the corona pandemic.

The Collector inquired details of the house-to-house survey being carried by the staff of health department and said that they are sending people with corona symptoms for the tests on war footing. Vinay Krishna Reddy directed the officials concerned to pay attention on stocks of essential commodities and medicines in the interest of people of containment areas. The officials were further instructed to submit the reports of sanitation and spraying of hypo chloride solution in containment areas.

Tahsildar Venkanna, ZPTC Mamidi Anitha, MPTC Mamidi Revathi, RI Krishna Reddy, Sarpanch B Krishna Reddy, SI Ranjeeth and local officials have accompanied the Collector during his inspection.