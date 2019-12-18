Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Suryapet: Jagadish urges employee unions to shun politics

Suryapet: Jagadish urges employee unions to shun politics
Highlights

Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy felt that there should be no political intervention in workers’ unions and added that many organisations across...

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy felt that there should be no political intervention in workers' unions and added that many organisations across the world have been collapsed due to politics in workers' unions. On Wednesday, along with Genco Chairman and Managing Director Raghuma Rao, the Minister inaugurated the new building of 1104 Union in Suryapet.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the State witnessed wonderful results in the field of electricity with proper coordination of management and workers of the electricity board. He lauded the efforts and services of Transco and Genco chief Raghuma Rao in keeping the State on top with regard to supply of electricity.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao kept his promise of providing round-the-clock power within a short span of three years after the TRS come into the power in first term," he reminded, advising the electricity staff to take utmost care while working.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top