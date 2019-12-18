Suryapet: Jagadish urges employee unions to shun politics

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy felt that there should be no political intervention in workers' unions and added that many organisations across the world have been collapsed due to politics in workers' unions. On Wednesday, along with Genco Chairman and Managing Director Raghuma Rao, the Minister inaugurated the new building of 1104 Union in Suryapet.



Speaking on the occasion, he said the State witnessed wonderful results in the field of electricity with proper coordination of management and workers of the electricity board. He lauded the efforts and services of Transco and Genco chief Raghuma Rao in keeping the State on top with regard to supply of electricity.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao kept his promise of providing round-the-clock power within a short span of three years after the TRS come into the power in first term," he reminded, advising the electricity staff to take utmost care while working.