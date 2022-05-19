Suryapet: Palle Prakruthi Vanams planned along canals

Suryapet: District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy has directed the officials concerned to raise Palle Prakruthi Vanams in the irrigation lands and asked them to submit proposals on them soon.

Along with Additional Collector Patil Hemant Keshav, Krishna Reddy held a review meeting on the forthcoming Haritha Haram programme. The Collector said that plantations should be raised on both sides of irrigation canals wherever possible in the district. He called for plans to plant saplings in around 2,400 acres of irrigation lands in the district. The officials were asked to involve Tahsildars and also draw up plans for the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Palle Prakruthi Vanam can come up if there is 50 meters of land on either side of canals, Mega Prakruthi Vanam where 90 meters land along the canal on sides. As a first step, the local officials should set up a vanam in Maddiral mandal in Tungaturthi constituency and others can learn from their experience.

The Collector noted more than one crore plants were readily available in the nurseries and more would be brought in from other districts if required.

District Irrigation SEs Nageswara Rao and Kodada Narsingarao, EEs Bhadrunayak, Vijay Kumar, Satyanarayana and Srinivas, DEs and AEs participated.