Suryapet: Phule strove for uplift of the downtrodden

Suryapet: District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy has lauded Mahatma Jyotirao Phule as a great personality who championed the cause of education. He participated in Phule's 196th Jayanthi celebrations held here on Monday and paid rich tributes to the great social reformer after garlanding his statue. The Collector noted that Phule strove hard to establish an egalitarian society by working for the uplift of the downtrodden sections. Phule particularly laid emphasis on the empowerment of women's education, said Reddy, calling upon the people to derive inspiration from the great leader and do their bit for the welfare of society. He also recalled the services and achievements of Satya Shodha organisation established by Phule.

On the occasion, the Collector clarified that land has been allocated for the construction of self-respect buildings for 21 castes allocated in Kesaram and their construction would be sped up. Speaking of the various government schemes, he explained how they had been beneficial to the socio economically backward communities in the district.

He said the Jayanthi and Vardhanthi programmes of great persons could not be conducted on a major scale due to the prevalence of pandemic in last two years, and assured that hereafter they would be earnestly observed. He informed that the inmates of 25 BC hostels in the district were being provided with good education and quality accommodation and food. A proposal had been submitted to the government to shift the BC hostel located at Mothey to Suryapet for better supervision and care.

A large number of BC leaders and officials participated in the programme.