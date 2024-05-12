Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Suryapet: Saidireddy will bring Rs 4,000cr funds & 50,000 jobs for youth says Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai said that strengthening of the Constitution and social justice in the country is possible only with the BJP. “Telangana has been looted by only one family in BRS regime, whereas several families are looting under the Congress government,” he underscored.
On Saturday, seeking the victory of party’s Nalgonda MP candidate, Sanampudi Saidireddy, he took part at the corner meeting held in Suryapet. “Congress, which came to power in state with six guarantees, fulfilled only one. Congress simply ignores assurances after elections,” he accused.
“The BJP candidate Saidireddy will get 4000 crore funds and youth will get 50 thousand jobs, if he wins in Parliament election,” said the BJP leader. “Food Processing Centres will be established and Skill Development Centres will be arranged for employment,” he added. “People must support BJP to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country again in the interest of the nation and the poor,” he said.
The BJP leader stressed on the need for justice to SC-Madiga community. He said that BJP is committed to SC classification and added that Madigas demands will be fulfilled by PM Modi.