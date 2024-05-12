Suryapet: Saidireddy will bring Rs 4,000cr funds & 50,000 jobs for youth says Annamalai

Suryapet : Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai said that strengthening of the Constitution and social justice in the country is possible only with the BJP. “Telangana has been looted by only one family in BRS regime, whereas several families are looting under the Congress government,” he underscored.

On Saturday, seeking the victory of party’s Nalgonda MP candidate, Sanampudi Saidireddy, he took part at the corner meeting held in Suryapet. “Congress, which came to power in state with six guarantees, fulfilled only one. Congress simply ignores assurances after elections,” he accused.



“The BJP candidate Saidireddy will get 4000 crore funds and youth will get 50 thousand jobs, if he wins in Parliament election,” said the BJP leader. “Food Processing Centres will be established and Skill Development Centres will be arranged for employment,” he added. “People must support BJP to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country again in the interest of the nation and the poor,” he said.



The BJP leader stressed on the need for justice to SC-Madiga community. He said that BJP is committed to SC classification and added that Madigas demands will be fulfilled by PM Modi.

