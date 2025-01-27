Suryapet Tragedy: Inter-Caste Love Marriage Ends in Brutal Murder

An alleged honor killing has sent shockwaves through the Suryapet district headquarters. The body of Vadlakonda Krishna, also known as Mala Banti, a resident of Mamillagadda in Suryapet, was discovered on the embankment of the Musi canal near Pillalamarri. Local residents alerted the police after finding the body, and preliminary investigations suggest the murder may be linked to a love marriage.

Banti, who married Kotla Bhargavi from Pillalamarri village six months ago against her family’s wishes, had been living in Suryapet since the marriage. Bhargavi’s family reportedly opposed the union and had actively attempted to separate the couple.

According to the police, Bhargavi’s brother, Kotla Naveen, is suspected of involvement in the murder. Police believe that Naveen, angered by the inter-caste marriage, may have orchestrated the crime.

On Sunday, at approximately 5 p.m., Banti received a phone call from a friend named Mahesh. After handing the phone to his wife, he stepped out but did not return home that night. Concerned about his absence, his family later learned about his death when the body was found near Pillalamarri lake, close to Bhargavi’s parental home.

Initial examinations of the body revealed signs of strangulation and bruises, indicating a violent death. The police suspect the victim was hanged and then abandoned at the location. Investigators are working to gather more evidence and identify those involved in the crime.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the region, with many condemning the act and calling for swift justice. The case has reignited discussions about honor killings and inter-caste marriages in Telangana.

Police teams are conducting searches and questioning individuals connected to the case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.