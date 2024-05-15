Live
Suspicious Death of Anganwadi Teacher in Mulugu District
In a suspected incident, an Anganwadi teacher was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mulugu district. According to local reports, Sujatha (48), an Anganwadi teacher from the Mandal center of Aturunagaram in Mulugu district, was reported missing on Tuesday. Villagers informed that she went to Kathapuram for work-related purposes on Tuesday and didn't return from her native village.
However, on Wednesday, laborers found Sujatha's dead body in the nearby forest of Tadwai Mandal in Mulugu district. Police were informed of the incident, and upon examination, it was revealed that she had been murdered with a blow to the head. Additionally, it was reported that Sujatha's gold earrings and phone were missing, indicating a possible robbery. Further details regarding the Anganwadi teacher's death are yet to be disclosed.