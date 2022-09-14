SV Arts College in Tirupati gets NAAC A Plus recognition

The Sri Venkateswara Arts College in Tirupati has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A Plus grade recognition. On this occasion, TTD EO AV.Dharma Reddy congratulated the faculty and staff of the college.

JEO Sada Bhargavi, DEO Govindarajan, College Principal Dr. Narayanamma along with teachers met the EO in TTD administration building. The EO said that under the leadership of JEO, the education and other basic facilities in TTD College have improved a lot. Recently Padmavati Women's Degree and PG College also got NAAC A Plus grade, similarly SV Arts College got NAC A Plus grade, he said.

He said other educational institutions in TTD should take this as an example and work to set good standards. College teachers Bhaskaradu, Usha, Vani, Vijayashree, Prasada Rao and Chalapathy participated in the meeting.