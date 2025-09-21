  • Menu
SVS institutions hold diploma graduation day

Bheemaram: TheSVS Group of Institutions celebrated Diploma Students' Graduation Day at its campus on Saturday. Chairman Dr Errabelli Thirumal Rao, Govt Polytechnic Principal Dr Prabhakar, and Dr EV Rao attended.

Bheemaram: TheSVS Group of Institutions celebrated Diploma Students’ Graduation Day at its campus on Saturday. Chairman Dr Errabelli Thirumal Rao, Govt Polytechnic Principal Dr Prabhakar, and Dr EV Rao attended.

The graduation oath was administered, medals were awarded to toppers, and certificates were given to all students.

The Chairman highlighted the importance of discipline and technical education.

