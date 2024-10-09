SVS Medical College highlights need for ‘mental health days’

Mahabubnagar: Combating the World Mental Health Week, being celebrated from October 4 to 10, the Department of Psychiatry at SVS Medical College in Mahabubnagar organized a series of impactful programmes aimed at raising awareness about mental health.

Led by Dr K. Ashok Reddy, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, the initiative is mainly focused on the importance of recognizing and addressing mental illness.

In his address, Dr Reddy emphasised the often-overlooked significance of mental health, stating, “Mental health is fundamental to our overall well-being. In a fast-paced work environment, stress, anxiety, and burnout can easily take a toll. Recognizing the signs of mental distress is crucial. We must foster workplaces that prioritize mental wellness, where employees feel supported and valued.”

He highlighted the need for initiatives like mental health days, counselling services, and stress management workshops to enhance productivity and job satisfaction.

A standout moment of the event was a powerful skit performed by undergraduate students, which vividly illustrated the challenges of alcohol addiction. Through engaging storytelling and performances, the skit raised awareness about the negative impact of alcohol on mental health and relationships, encouraging open conversations about seeking help.

The event concluded

with an interactive session that facilitated discussions on recognizing warning signs of mental distress, providing support, and improving accessibility to mental health care.