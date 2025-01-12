Swami Vivekananda’s Ideals Inspire Youth: Grand Celebration in Ieeja

Gadwal: The 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated grandly today under the aegis of the All-Party Committee at the Ieeja Municipality Center in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers emphasized that the youth of this country should draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's ideals. They highlighted his vision of a generation with "muscles of iron and nerves of steel" to lead the nation forward. Vivekananda firmly believed that the youth are the architects of the nation's destiny. He upheld religious harmony and showcased India's greatness and spirituality to the world as a brilliant intellectual.

The government observes National Youth Day in honor of Swami Vivekananda to inspire young people to serve as the backbone and guiding force for the country. Speakers urged the youth to be steadfast in their ideals and actions, protect themselves with unshakable determination, and strive to rebuild society with patriotic zeal and commitment.

The speakers also commended the efforts of the All-Party Committee in organizing such a meaningful celebration in Ieeja, acknowledging its importance in inspiring the youth to embrace Vivekananda's message of nation-building.

The event witnessed active participation from various public associations, democratic activists, caste organizations, leaders of different political parties, and representatives of the All-Party Committee's from across the Ieeja mandal.