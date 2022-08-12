Swatantra Bharat Vajraotsavalu Patriotic fervour envelopes State

Hyderabad: The efforts of the State government to organise 'Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu (75 years of independence) have stirred up patriotic fervour across Telangana. Many houses have already put up the national flag atop their houses. The government has taken up a massive drive to distribute 1.2 crore flags across the State.

In addition, it has been organising activities like freedom walk, screening of 'Gandhi' movie which will be witnessed by 22 lakh school children. The film is being screened in Telugu and Hindi in 552 cinema theatres across the State. This will help them to know the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives.

The government has also organised a book fair and photo exhibition across the State. Similarly, the celebrations were taken up for publicising the grandeur through various media by remembering the freedom struggle and independence in a series of events.

Freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of independence, like Jhansi Laxmibai, Mahatma Gandhi, Balgangadhar Tilak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Kumuram Bheem, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Sarojini Naidu, Kasturba Gandhi, Ramji Gondu,Turebaz Khan , Moulvi Abdullah, Bhagat Singh. The fortnight-long cultural programmes highlighting the spirit of freedom movement will also see mass singing of the national anthem.